‘Roya Jab Tu’ explores relationship of Rajkummar & Janhvi’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ characters

Music composer-singer-lyricist Vishal Mishra, who last delivered the chartbuster song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from ‘Animal’, has released his new track titled ‘Roya Jab Tu’ from the upcoming film ‘‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’. The composer described the song as a soulful companion that heals sorrows.

The official video of the song was released on Tuesday. The song speaks about the challenges faced by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters in their relationship, alongside the latter’s struggles in her cricketing career.

Talking About the song and what truly makes it special, Vishal said: “‘Roya Jab Tu’ is a comforting presence for the void in our hearts. It’s that soulful companion that stays with you and heals your sorrows. I hope the song reaches a vulnerable place in people’s hearts where nothing else can.”

Earlier, the director of the film Sharan Sharma, had said that the album of the film has a track for every mood and it perfectly complements the storyline. The album consists of seven tracks ranging from a romantic song, a melancholic song, a ballad, and a sports anthem.

‘Roya Jab Tu’ is available to stream on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel.

Produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is set to release on May 31, 2024.