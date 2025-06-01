Ronald Fenty, Rihanna’s father, dies at 70

Ronald Fenty, father of global music icon Rihanna, has passed away at the age of 70. He died in Los Angeles after a short illness, according to ‘People’ magazine.

The exact date and cause of death have not been disclosed yet.

Fenty’s family was by his side during his final moments. Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her third child, has not publicly commented on the news.

Ronald Fenty shared three children with his former wife Monica Braithwaite: Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in 1988, son Rajad, and Rorrey. He also had three older children—Samantha, Kandy, and Jamie—from previous relationships.

Rihanna’s relationship with her father was complex and often made headlines. Her parents split when she was still young and formally divorced in 2002. In various interviews over the years, the singer has opened up about the ups and downs of their bond.

One of the most public rifts came in 2009, when Ronald Fenty spoke to the media following Rihanna’s assault by then-boyfriend Chris Brown—without her consent. The singer later described the experience as “really strange” in a ‘Vogue’ interview, saying, “You grow up with your father… and then he does something so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it.”

Despite tensions, Rihanna told Oprah in 2012 that they had begun to mend their relationship. However, friction resurfaced in 2019 when Rihanna filed a lawsuit against Fenty, accusing him of misusing her name and brand for personal gain. The legal dispute was later dropped.

While their history was filled with public fallouts, Rihanna also expressed a desire to find peace in their relationship.