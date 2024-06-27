Rohit Saraf joins Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Kamal Haasan surprised fans last year by announcing his collaboration with renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, marking their reunion after 35 years since their hit ‘Nayakan.’ Titled ‘Thug Life,’ the film began filming in January this year. According to a report from Pinkvilla, Rohit Saraf, known for ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound,’ is ready to join the cast of this gangster actioner.

A source close to the production revealed to the publication, “Rohit is a big fan of both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, and this opportunity means a lot to him. He has already started shooting and plays a crucial role in the story.”

Regarding the film’s progress, it was noted, “Thug Life promises numerous surprises and a grand cinematic experience. Filming is currently underway, with Mani Ratnam aiming to wrap up by August 2024. The film is releasing on December 2024.”

The action-packed film features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Joju George, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. While details of the plot remain under wraps, it is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

‘Thug Life’ marks Rohit Saraf’s debut in a pan-India project following his lead role in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ alongside Pashmina Roshan and Jibran Khan. Previously, he appeared in supporting roles in ‘Dear Zindagi’ with Alia Bhatt and ‘The Sky is Pink’ with Priyanka Chopra. Apart from ‘Thug Life,’ Saraf will also feature in Karan Johar’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Meenakumari.’

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan enjoys the success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ released on June 27, which has garnered praise from fans and celebrities alike. He is also gearing up for the release of ‘Indian 2.’ Mani Ratnam’s latest venture was the two-part film ‘Ponniyin Selvan.’