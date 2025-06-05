RJ Mahvash pens tribute to rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL loss

Radio jockey (RJ) and social media personality Mahvash poured her heart out on Instagram after Punjab Kings’ tough loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2025 final.

But her message wasn’t just about the team, it was also a deeply personal note for Yuzvendra Chahal, who is rumoured to be dating her.

In an emotional post, RJ Mahvash praised Punjab Kings for their fighting spirit throughout the season, but reserved special words for Chahal. She revealed that the star spinner played the tournament with not one, but three fractures—two ribs and a broken bowling finger.

“We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up,” she wrote. “What warrior spirit you have, man.”

Her post included several pictures with the team and ended with a heartfelt congratulations to RCB for clinching the title. Calling the IPL a “festival for Indians,” she added, “The team kept fighting till the last ball. It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year.”

While Mahvash and Chahal have not officially confirmed their relationship, the two have been spotted together multiple times during this season’s IPL. Their connection first sparked public curiosity in 2024 when they were seen together while Chahal was still married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma. At the time, Mahvash denied any romantic involvement.

However, speculation grew stronger after Chahal and Dhanashree’s separation finalized in March this year. Since then, Mahvash has been a frequent face in the stands at Punjab Kings matches, often cheering passionately for the team, and for Chahal.