Rivalry of the three Khans: Aamir Khan opens up on clash with Shah Rukh and Salman

The three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan are essentially the three pillars of the industry. The generation of the three stars have been dominating the filmmaking industry for years and they are often pitted against each other. While they are close friends now, things weren’t always sugary between them. In their initial days, they often tried to one-up each other. Recently, ‘Dangal’ star Aamir Khan opened up on the initial tension and their bond today.

During a conversation with the Just Too Filmy YouTube channel, the interviewer probed Aamir Khan if there was any tension between Shah Rukh, Salman, and him. The star admitted they were not fond of each other during their early years in the industry. Moreover, they harboured a strong sense of rivalry. “Of course, there was… What are you even asking? Each of us wanted to outpace the other two. Isn’t that what you call rivalry? So, that was there.”

Aamir added that their feuds and disagreements were public knowledge. “I think many of them have been well reported in media as well. It’s not like I am saying something new here. There have been disagreements. But these things happen between friends, right? Be it in any relationship, there will be disagreements too along with the friendship.”

As the conversation progressed, Aamir talked about their viral skit at the Ambani wedding. He revealed that initially SRK and Salman Khan were planning something together. Subsequently, Mukesh Ambani requested Aamir to join them as the audience would love to see the trio on stage. “Once the rehearsal was over, I told them: ‘Now, the three of us can do a film together.’ They also agreed. Having been together for so long, I think the audience would also love to see us together in a film.” Well, the actor isn’t wrong and fans would love to catch Mr perfectionist, King Khan, and Bhaijaan sharing the silver screen.

Looking at their journeys in retrospect, Aamir talked about their camaraderie and evolved bond of friendship. “It’s been 35 years since we got together. We were born in the same year, 1965, and made our debuts also more or less around the same time. Now, that rivalry is no longer there. I don’t think Shah Rukh, Salman or I even look at it that way now. Having journeyed together for 35 years, there is a sense of warmth and friendship between us, which has become more pronounced now than ever. We are much more comfortable with each other now.”

In related news, recently, on the eve of Aamir’s 60th Birthday, Salman and Shah Rukh joined the actor. At his birthday meet-greet with the media, Aamir revealed he introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the two when they came to his house.