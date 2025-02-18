Rashmika Mandanna: The box office queen on a record-breaking streak

Rashmika Mandanna is on fire, delivering one blockbuster after another and firmly establishing herself as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. With her films collectively grossing over ₹3,000 crore, she has become an unstoppable force at the box office.

Her rise to superstardom took off with ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ (2021), where her role as Srivalli became an instant favorite. The film collected ₹350 crore worldwide and turned into a cultural phenomenon.

Following that, ‘Animal’ (2023) took her career to new heights, crossing ₹900 crore and showing a different, more intense side of her acting abilities.

Then came ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (2024), a film that shattered records and reaffirmed her place as a pan-India superstar. With earnings of ₹1,871 crore, it became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, proving her unparalleled mass appeal.

Now, her latest release, ‘Chhaava’, has kicked off with a stellar start, earning ₹164.75 crore in just four days, keeping her winning streak alive.

Hailing from Karnataka, Rashmika started her journey with ‘Kirik Party’ (2016), a Kannada romantic comedy that put her on the map. She quickly transitioned into Telugu cinema, where ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018) won her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Over the years, she became known for her commercial hits like ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ (2020) and ‘Bheeshma’ (2020), making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

While some critics have pointed out that many of her films are hero-centric, her undeniable screen presence and ability to connect with audiences have made her a box office favorite.

Beyond acting, Rashmika is a major brand ambassador and one of South India’s highest-paid actresses. Her influence extends beyond cinema, earning her a spot in ‘Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list for 2024’.