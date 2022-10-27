Rihanna voices ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna finally announces her single after she took a long break from music.

Lift Me Up, the lead track from Marvel’s hugely successful follow-up to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ marks Rihanna’s comeback to music. The song pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s life and accomplishments. On October 28, the song will be released, significantly earlier than the movie’s November 11 opening.

Variety quotes Tems, the song’s author, as saying: “I wanted to compose something that depicted a loving hug from all the people I’ve lost in my life after chatting with Ryan and hearing his vision for the song and the movie. I made an effort to picture how it would feel to sing to them right now and let them know how much I miss them.”

Hearing Rihanna perform this song is a huge honour for him because she has served as an inspiration to him.

According to Variety, “Lift Me Up” will be released by Rihanna’s Westbury Road label in association with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.

The remaining songs on the movie’s soundtrack, which will be published on November 4th, are still a mystery.

The sequel to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film, “Black Panther,” which became a cultural touchstone and received an Oscar nomination for best picture, is titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Chadwick Boseman, who starred in “Panther,” received a sequel that he created, but the actor passed away in 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer. The director then set to work figuring out how to continue while paying tribute to Boseman’s legacy.

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta, a newbie to Marvel, all appear in the “Wakanda Forever” star cast.

Riri Williams, the juvenile genius who becomes the protagonist “Ironheart,” will be introduced in the movie. The English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of “Wakanda Forever” will be released in theatres on November 11.

