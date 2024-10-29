Right place, right time: How a chance meeting changed Gurfateh Pirzada’s career

The new boy in the block, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who has captured audiences’ hearts with his recent role in ‘Call Me Bae’ alongside Ananya Panday, turns 29 today, October 29th.

His portrayal of Neel Nair, a character quickly becoming the internet’s “green flag,” has cemented his place as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

Gurfateh Pirzada’s journey to landing the role of Neel in ‘Call Me Bae’ seems like a story of perfect timing. During a casual visit to Soho House in Mumbai, he crossed paths with Panday and director Colin D’Cunha.

This seemingly chance encounter eventually led to him securing the role that has won him critical acclaim and a wave of fans.

In a recent Instagram post, he reflected on the serendipity of the moment: “Talk about the right place at the right time.” However, he added that more than luck has driven his success; it’s a combination of resilience, grit, and an unshakable commitment to his craft.

Pirzada’s career has been steadily building, with notable roles in Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ and the youth-focused series ‘Class’. His versatility shines through these diverse projects, allowing him to captivate audiences in each.

Beyond his current success, he is also celebrated for his roles in films like ‘Bramhastra’ and ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’, where he showcased his range in both intense and romantic roles.

Looking to the future, Pirzada has several exciting projects in the works. With anticipated sequels to both ‘Class’ and ‘Call Me Bae’, he’s ready to continue captivating viewers on screen. Additionally, he’s preparing to step into new territory with a Punjabi gangster film and a historical period show that are sure to add to his growing list of accomplishments.

Starting his career in 2018 with ‘Friends in Law’, Pirzada has quickly ascended, building a reputation as a talented actor with both charm and depth.