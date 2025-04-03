Resham Kaur Hans, wife of Hans Raj Hans, passes away at 60

Punjabi singer and politician Hans Raj Hans has suffered a personal loss. His wife, Resham Kaur Hans, passed away on April 2, leaving her family, friends, and well-wishers in deep mourning. She was around 60 years old and had been battling health issues for a long time.

Resham Kaur Hans had undergone a stent procedure for a heart condition in the past, but despite medical efforts, her health continued to decline. The family has not yet issued an official statement, but sources close to them reveal to the media that her passing was not entirely unexpected given her prolonged illness.

Advertisement

As the news spread, people from different walks of life extended their condolences. Gurpreet Singh, the Sarpanch of Shafipur, visited Hans Raj Hans’s residence to pay his respects. Speaking to the media, he shared, “It is a very sad day. Mr. Hans Raj Hans’s wife has passed away. We are deeply saddened. The cremation will take place in Shafipur tomorrow at noon. Some family members are arriving from abroad, which has caused a slight delay.”

Advertisement

About Hans Raj Hans

Known for his Punjabi folk and Sufi music, Hans Raj Hans has been a household name in the music industry for decades. His soulful voice has graced Bollywood soundtracks, and he has worked alongside legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in the film ‘Kachche Dhaage’.

Beyond music, he has had an eventful political career. He joined Shiromani Akali Dal in 2009 and later switched to Indian National Congress in 2016. Later he settled with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from North West Delhi but faced defeat in Faridkot in the 2024 elections, finishing in fifth place.