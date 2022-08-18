Relive monsoon romance with Jubin & Payal’s new love ballad

Revive the good old days of romance in monsoon with ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this love song brings soulful vocalists Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev together in the melodious track composed by Payal Dev and penned by Rashmi Virag.

Directed by ace Ashish Panda, the music video of ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’ features Shivin Narang and Ridhi Dogra who set out on a journey to discover their love and relive their first meeting.

Sharing experience and excitement Jubin Nautiyal says, “It is always a pleasure working with Payal Dev who has also given this track a beautiful composition. We have worked on so many hit songs together that we now share a comfort level and we hope audiences enjoy this track as well.”

Adding to Jubin, Payal Dev says, “Barsaat Ho Jaaye is a modern-day romantic monsoon track. It takes you back to your early days in love and Jubin and I had a great time collaborating on this one.”

‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’ in vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, penned by Rashmi Virag, composed by Payal Dev, produced by Bhushan Kumar, and starring Shivin Narang and Ridhi Dogra is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.