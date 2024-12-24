Raveena Tandon cherishes old memories with Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Raveena Tandon recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan.

She fondly reminisced about their past moments together, capturing a cherished memory from their time working on films. On Monday, the ‘Mohra’ actress posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle, captioning, “With a throwback pic and the week that went by…”

Advertisement

The first photo shows Raveena with Shah Rukh, seemingly from a film they worked on together. The second image shows Raveena’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, performing an aarti. Other photos showcase the actress bonding with her kids and her pet dogs. However, it was the photo with Shah Rukh that captured the most attention.

Advertisement

Raveena and Shah Rukh previously worked together in “Zamaana Deewana.” The actress had shared in the past that there were missed opportunities for further collaborations. She revealed that she was offered the role played by Juhi Chawla in Yash Chopra’s “Darr,” but declined it due to her discomfort with certain scenes.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha, is all set for her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film “Azaad,” opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.

Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is making his debut as an antagonist with this movie.

The teaser for the film was showcased alongside “Singham Again” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” on November 5. The teaser promises an epic adventure, stating, “Har jung mein, har bahadur yodha ke saath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai,” and encouraging audiences to witness the adventure on the big screen this January 2025.

The film, set against the historic Battle of Haldighati, also stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, “Azaad” is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, with co-production from Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor.

The movie is set to release in theatres in January 2025.