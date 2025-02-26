Logo

# Entertainment

Rasika Agashe takes ‘Thousand Nights and One’ to Dubai theatre

‘Thousand Nights and One’, directed by Rasika Agashe, is a captivating retelling of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’, blending magic, mystery, and storytelling.

Statesman Web | February 26, 2025 2:24 pm

Image Source: Instagram

Dubai’s vibrant theater scene is ready to welcome an enchanting production that brings the legendary tales of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ to life. Titled ‘Thousand Nights and One’, the play, directed by Rasika Agashe, will be staged at The Junction, Dubai, on March 8 and 9, 2025.

The production promises a mesmerizing journey into the world of folklore, mystery, and storytelling. At its heart is the enigmatic Fakir, portrayed by the talented Dee Gee. A mystic and storyteller, the Fakir weaves together wisdom and illusion, drawing audiences into a realm where reality blurs with magic. His presence is more than just symbolic—he holds the key to unraveling the fate of Sheherazade, the iconic narrator of the original ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ tales.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rasika Agashe (@rasika_agashe)

Adding depth to the narrative is Amina, played by Audrey Vaz. Her character is a compelling mix of grace and strength, embodying the resilience of women in the face of destiny. Amina’s journey is one of secrets and survival.

Director Rasika Agashe shares her inspiration behind the play: “I have always been fascinated by the stories of Arabian Nights. Reading them now, I realize they are about strong women who navigate their survival through storytelling. That’s the power of storytelling!”

Through this play, audiences can expect a visually stunning and emotionally gripping rendition of one of the most celebrated literary works in history.

The play will take place at The Junction, Dubai’s renowned performing arts space. Don’t miss the chance to witness this spellbinding retelling of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ if you are around!

Show Details:

  • Dates: March 8 & 9, 2025
  • Venue: The Junction, Dubai
  • Director: Rasika Agashe
  • Cast: Dee Gee as the Fakir, Audrey Vaz as Amina, Sudeep Koshy, Irene Lily, Dia Roshan, Allinson Louis Aranha

 

