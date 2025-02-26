Ashutosh Rana talks about women’s role in shaping his career

Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana credits the women in his life—his mother, wife, and female directors—for playing a pivotal role in his career.

As his latest film, ‘Kaushaljis vs Kaushal’, garners praise, the actor reflected on how collaborations with female filmmakers have consistently led to standout performances.

“I’ve always seen that whenever I’ve worked with female directors, the films have turned out to be remarkable,” Ashutosh Rana shared. “From ‘Dushman’ and ‘Sangharsh’ with Tanuja Chandra to now ‘Kaushaljis vs Kaushal’ with Seemaa Desai, these experiences have been transformative. Women have shaped my career in ways I deeply appreciate.”

Directed by Seemaa Desai, ‘Kaushaljis vs Kaushal’ follows Yug Kaushal, a 27-year-old from Kannauj, who moves to Delhi in search of a new life. But as he navigates relationships and generational conflicts, the film explores themes of love, family, and rediscovering lost connections.

The ensemble cast includes Sheeba Chaddha, Pavail Gulati, Isha Talwar, Deeksha Joshi, Grusha Kapoor, Brijendra Kala, and Ashish Chowdhry in key roles.

The film is the production of Jyoti Deshpande, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Parag Desai. It has backing of Jio Studios, Merry Go Round Studios, and Mumbai Talkeez.

Now streaming on JioHotstar, the film has received good reviews for its heartfelt storytelling.

Sharing her thoughts on the project, Seemaa Desai called ‘Kaushaljis vs Kaushal’ a “love story beyond youth.”

“Often, films explore love among young couples, but what about relationships that have lasted for decades? This story takes a lighthearted yet meaningful look at love and marriage. It looks at its imperfections, struggles, and the beauty of second chances,” she said. “It’s a film made from the heart, for the heart. I hope audiences will laugh, cry, and find their own families reflected in it.”