Rashmika Mandanna: Second Indian star in Donatella Versace’s Instagram circle

Rashmika Mandanna, one of India’s most beloved actresses, has just reached an exciting new milestone in her journey to global stardom. The renowned Italian fashion icon, Donatella Versace, has followed Rashmika on Instagram, making her the second Indian actress to receive this honor, right after Priyanka Chopra.

This moment highlights Rashmika’s growing presence in the international fashion scene. Her appearance at Versace’s Spring-Summer 2024-2025 show in Milan further cemented her influence.

The connection between the two stars doesn’t end with a simple Instagram follow. Donatella herself shared a photo with Rashmika on her own social media.

When Rashmika recently posted a photo from the event, Donatella added a personal touch by commenting, “It was great to meet you!! Xx.”

At the prestigious Milan fashion show, Rashmika turned heads in a striking ensemble. It was a chic black corset top paired with shimmering blue jeans. Her effortlessly stylish look embodied a perfect blend of elegance and glamour, fitting right in with Versace’s iconic brand aesthetic.

But it’s not just in fashion where Rashmika is making waves. She is gearing up for her much-anticipated return as Srivalli in the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. This is ready to release on December 6, 2024. The action-packed film, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, has fans eagerly waiting to see Rashmika once again light up the screen with her strong, captivating presence.

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of South India’s highest-paid actresses. She has come a long way in her career. After winning multiple prestigious awards, including four SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award, she gained widespread recognition with ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ (2021).

Her career continued to soar with performances in films like ‘Sita Ramam’ (2022) and her Bollywood hit ‘Animal’ (2023). Alongside her film success, she has become a sought-after brand ambassador for various companies.