Rapper Badshah buys a brand-new Audi Q8 SUV worth Rs 1.4 crore

Rapper Badshah has recently updated his car collection with a new Audi Q8 luxury SUV. With this new car, Badshah has also got his name added to the list of celebrities who own the Audi Q series SUV. Other than that, he also owns multiple luxury cars like Jeep Wrangler, Porsche 718 Cayman, Rolls Royce Wraith and others.

Audi Q8 is the latest edition of the Audi’s Q series cars. The exterior of the cars has a radiator grille with Audi’s four rings on it, further complemented by big air inlets. It also gets matrix LED headlamps in the manufacturer’s signature design. But this is not all; Audi allows the consumers with tons of exterior and interior customisation options.

The news of buying this car was validated by the rapper’s post on Instagram. He uploaded the photo with his new Audi Q8 with Dragon Orange Metallic paint, captioned, “Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the AudiQ8. ” The post on the social media platform managed to get thousands of like within minutes of uploading.