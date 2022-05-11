Ranveer Singh starrer `Cirkus` to release on Christmas 2022

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s is coming with comedy “Cirkus”, lead by Ranveer Singh, it is set to release theatrically on December 23. The film is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play “The Comedy of Errors”, which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. “Cirkus” also stars Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

The director took to his social media to announce the release date of the much-awaited film which is December 25 on Christmas. Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents ‘Cirkus’, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty.