Ranveer Singh unveiled a fresh look from his upcoming ambitious sports film, ’83. The actor will be seen playing the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in the film.

Deepika Padukone, his wife, will also feature in the film to play Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer took to his official Instagram handle to share the logo of the film on Saturday with a caption, “It’s coming.”

The poster bears the name of the film with golden and red-brown hues.

The Kabir Khan directorial revolves around India’s maiden win at the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

The sports drama is a multi-starrer which includes seasoned actors like Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk among many others,

In a separate post, Ranveer also unveiled Tahir Raj Bhasin’s first look from the film as Sunil Gavaskar.

He captioned the photo, “TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR.”

Here is a list of the actors and their respective character parts from the upcoming film.

Pankaj Tripathi- PR Man Singh

Boman Irani- Farokh Engineer

Harrdy Sandhu- Madan Lal

Tahir Raj Bhasin-Sunil Gavaskar

Saqib Saleem- Mohinder Amarnath

Ammy Virk-Balwinder Sandhu

Jiiva-Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Sahil Khattar-Syed Kirmani

Jatin Sarna- Yashpal Sharma

Dinker Sharma-Kirti Azad

Dhairya Karwa-Ravi Shastri

Chirag Patil-Sandeep Patil

’83 will theatrically release in India on 10 April 2020, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.