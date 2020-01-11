Ranveer Singh unveiled a fresh look from his upcoming ambitious sports film, ’83. The actor will be seen playing the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in the film.
Deepika Padukone, his wife, will also feature in the film to play Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.
Ranveer took to his official Instagram handle to share the logo of the film on Saturday with a caption, “It’s coming.”
The poster bears the name of the film with golden and red-brown hues.
The Kabir Khan directorial revolves around India’s maiden win at the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.
The sports drama is a multi-starrer which includes seasoned actors like Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk among many others,
In a separate post, Ranveer also unveiled Tahir Raj Bhasin’s first look from the film as Sunil Gavaskar.
He captioned the photo, “TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR.”
Here is a list of the actors and their respective character parts from the upcoming film.
Pankaj Tripathi- PR Man Singh
Boman Irani- Farokh Engineer
Harrdy Sandhu- Madan Lal
Tahir Raj Bhasin-Sunil Gavaskar
Saqib Saleem- Mohinder Amarnath
Ammy Virk-Balwinder Sandhu
Jiiva-Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Sahil Khattar-Syed Kirmani
Jatin Sarna- Yashpal Sharma
Dinker Sharma-Kirti Azad
Dhairya Karwa-Ravi Shastri
Chirag Patil-Sandeep Patil
’83 will theatrically release in India on 10 April 2020, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.
