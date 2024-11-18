Ranveer Singh says ‘he has been on daddy duty’ for long time now

Speaking at a recent event, Ranveer Singh opened up about his journey into parenthood, describing it as an indescribable source of immense happiness.

A video making rounds on social media captures an overjoyed Singh sharing his experience as a new father. In the clip, he could be heard saying, “I have been on daddy duty for a long time now. I am ready to let loose with you all. That infinite happiness I’m experiencing right now. I wish I had the words to express what it’s like, but, there are no words, in any language, that can describe this happiness.”

The ’83’ actor also spoke about his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. He said, “When you feel sadness and share it with someone, it lessens. And when you experience happiness and share it, it doubles. It’s like magic.”

Advertisement

Ranveer and Deepika are known for their iconic collaborations in films like “Ram-Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani”, and “83”. The couple married in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September. They shared happy news on Instagram, posting a sweet message that read, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024.”

Earlier this month, the couple unveiled the first photo of their baby daughter, along with her beautiful name: Dua Padukone Singh. In a joint post on Instagram, they wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer recently featured in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again”, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

‘Singham Again’ draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana as the film reimagines its iconic characters with a modern twist. Ajay takes center stage as a contemporary version of Lord Ram, with Tiger Shroff stepping into the role of Lakshman. Ranveer Singh channels the spirit of Lord Hanuman, while Akshay Kumar embodies Jatayu. Together, they form an unstoppable force, uniting to battle the sinister ‘Danger Lanka,’ a modern-day avatar of the demon king Ravana, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor.

“Singham Again,” which is the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, was released on November 1.