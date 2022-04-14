Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt do photo shoot after wedding

A love that blossomed on the sets of Brahmastra is now ready to be turned into an everlasting connection. Yes!! Ranbir and Alia, the most buzzworthy pair of the Bollywood industry tied the holy nuptial knots today at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. It is a big fat Indian-Punjabi wedding with about 50 guests, which included only family members, close relatives and friends. From one of Alia Bhatt’s closest friends Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor being the bridesmaid and Alia’s mother dropping gorgeous selfies from the wedding venue, the bride squad has been super exhilarated. Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt couldn’t resist his excitement and was all smiles about his sister’s wedding. As expected, on the other hand, the Kapoor’s were flaunting their charm, from Kareena Kapoor Khan looking drop-dead gorgeous in a pink saree with her husband Saif Ali Khan looking dapper in an ethnic outfit to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor looking breathtaking in lehengas, the Kapoors made it worth staring down. Alia’s BFF Akanksha Ranjan looked lovely in a green saree. The wedding highlights are actually making each person around crazy to get a glimpse of the bride and the groom, yet the couple will allegedly make an appearance in front of media persons by today evening at 7 pm.