Rana Daggubati unveils teaser for ’35: Chinna Katha Kaadu’

Rana Daggubati has unveiled an endearing teaser for ’35: Chinna Katha Kaadu’, offering a heartfelt glimpse into the upcoming film’s narrative. Scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, the teaser introduces us to a middle-class family portrayed by Vishwadev, Nivetha Thomas, and their two children. The eldest son, Arun, struggles with mathematics, a challenge that becomes more daunting with the arrival of a strict new teacher played by Priyadarshi.

The teaser, shared by Rana on social media, captures the essence of everyday familial dynamics and the emotional complexities within. “Proudly bringing you all the teaser of #35Movie A story that lies in every household :),” Rana expressed, inviting audiences to experience the magic of ’35: Chinna Katha Kaadu’ on the big screen.

Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, ’35’ promises a poignant exploration of life lessons learned through the unconventional teachings of a school dropout mother. Rana Daggubati, who also presents the film, spoke passionately about its themes of conflict, love, and familial bonds, particularly resonating with the dynamic between children who approach learning differently.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Gauthami, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, and child actors Arun Dev and Abhay, each contributing to the narrative’s emotional depth. Vivek Sagar’s musical compositions and Niketh Bommi’s cinematography are set to enrich the visual and auditory experience, promising a captivating journey into the lives of its characters.

’35: Chinna Katha Kaadu’ emerges from the heartland of Tirupathi, resonating with a narrative that aims to touch the hearts of audiences across generations. Produced by Viswadev Rachakonda of Waltair Productions and Srujan Yarabolu of S original, the film is poised to deliver a blend of realism and emotional resonance that reflects universal themes of growth, resilience, and the bonds that define us.