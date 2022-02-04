Rana Daggubati movie locks Feb 7 OTT release

Follow Us:
IANS | New Delhi | February 4, 2022 8:03 pm

Rana Daggubati

Photo: IANS

Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘1945’, which had a recent theatrical release, and then disappeared without a trace at the box office, is all set to hit a digital platform.

The movie, set against the backdrop of India before Independence, was released on January 7, despite the Covid surge and the ticket pricing row in Andhra Pradesh.

Now that it has been in the theatrical circuit for a month, its makers have the option of moving to an OTT platform.

Sun NXT has announced that ‘1945’ will be made available for streaming on the platform from February 7. “Get ready for some goosebumps as Aadi battles for this motherland! ‘1945’ premiering on February 7 only on #SUNNXT,” the tweet from the platform reads.

‘1945’, incidentally, had been under wraps for years before it finally saw the light of day in January. Sathya Siva directed the film, which is based on India’s independence struggle. Yuvan Shankar Raju has composed the music for the action drama.

