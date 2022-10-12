Follow Us:
‘Ram Setu’ trailer gets positive reviews by fans on social media

Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘Ram Setu’ released its trailer on Tuesday. The film is written by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and directed by Abhishek Sharma. ‘Ram Setu’ is the story of an atheist archeologist who turns into a firm believer as his research advances.

(Instagram / @akshaykumar) In Frame: Satyadev and Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar took it to his Instagram and shared the trailer with the caption, “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu… Hope you show even more love to the trailer. And this Diwali, come with your whole family to be a part of the world of Ram Setu.”

 

The trailer created a buzz on social media among fans

‘Ram Setu’ will be released on 25th October 2022 in the theaters.

