‘Ram Setu’ trailer gets positive reviews by fans on social media

Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘Ram Setu’ released its trailer on Tuesday. The film is written by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and directed by Abhishek Sharma. ‘Ram Setu’ is the story of an atheist archeologist who turns into a firm believer as his research advances.

Actor Akshay Kumar took it to his Instagram and shared the trailer with the caption, “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu… Hope you show even more love to the trailer. And this Diwali, come with your whole family to be a part of the world of Ram Setu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The trailer created a buzz on social media among fans

#RamSetuTrailer Looks Like a Comeback for @akshaykumar Paaji, VFX in the Trailer looks Good but the Main Highlight is the BGM (One of The Best) ; Bold Prediction – #RamSetu is Gonna be Bollywood’s 2nd Biggest Opening of 2022 after Ranbir Kapoor’s #Brahmastra, Jai Shree Ram pic.twitter.com/vYFqCq5JKI — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) October 11, 2022

#RamSetuTrailer Terffic and Excellent visuals concept also interset to Cinema History Adventure epic I hope big success to @akshaykumar sir all best to #RamSetu team pic.twitter.com/Ddn4avU4B9 — ™ (@Shbrish1) October 11, 2022

What an Impactful Trailer!!

Trailer has exceeded my expectations manifold with its stunning visuals, cinematography, Dialogues and absolutely marvelous BGM

Goosebumps mahnn!!!! #RamSetuTrailer #AkshayKumar #RamSetu pic.twitter.com/PpJ2EAUwwg — (@IAmRahulAkkian) October 11, 2022

‘Ram Setu’ will be released on 25th October 2022 in the theaters.