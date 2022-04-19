Ram Charan hosts ‘Langar Seva’ at Golden Temple

Grateful and overwhelmed by the love he has been receiving from fans, actor Ram Charan has hosted a ‘Langar Seva’ at the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

Upasana Konidela, the wife of Ram Charan, represented him at the ‘Langar’ as the actor was shooting for director Shankar’s upcoming film that has been tentatively titled #RC15.

Taking to Twitter, Upasana, who posted a video clip of herself at the Golden Temple, wrote, “As a mark of gratitude Mr C hosted a langar seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC15. Ram Charan and I feel blessed with your love and accept it with humility.”

The fan base of the actor across India has grown by leaps and bounds ever since director S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, in which he plays the lead along with Jr NTR, released.

Recently, a video clip of the actor being mobbed by fans in Punjab emerged. Ram Charan has been shooting for Shankar’s film in Amritsar for some time now.