‘Kesari 2’ incoming! Akshay Kumar teases fans with a big announcement

It’s been six years since Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’ stormed the box office, and the film still holds a special place in fans’ hearts. But now, there’s even bigger news—Akshay has confirmed that ‘Kesari 2’ is happening!

Taking to social media, the superstar celebrated the anniversary of the war epic by sharing a powerful clip from the film, featuring the intense battle sequences that made ‘Kesari’ an unforgettable cinematic experience. But what really grabbed everyone’s attention was his caption:

“Celebrating 6 years of Kesari. Celebrating the spirit of Kesari. Celebrating a new chapter that begins…soon!”

That’s right! Akshay Kumar has officially teased the next installment, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The actor promised a major update the next day, setting the internet ablaze with speculation.

What’s the buzz about ‘Kesari 2’?

Unlike the first film, which was based on the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, the sequel is taking a completely new direction. This time, the focus shifts to C. Sankaran Nair, the fearless Indian barrister who took on the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will see Akshay stepping into another powerful historical role. And he won’t be alone—R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday have joined the cast, adding fresh energy to the much-anticipated film.

When will ‘Kesari 2’ release?

Mark your calendars! ‘Kesari 2’ is set to hit theatres in April 2025. While the makers had initially considered a Holi release, they’ve now locked in a slightly later date—giving fans just a little more time to build their excitement.

For those who need a refresher, ‘Kesari’ (2019) told the story of 21 Sikh soldiers who bravely fought against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film was praised for its emotional depth, stunning visuals, and Akshay’s powerhouse performance. It was a box office smash, cementing its place as one of Bollywood’s best war dramas.