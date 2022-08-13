Raksha Bandhan: Shraddha Kapoor shares special video with brothers Siddhanth, Priyank

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, dropped a reel video on her social media in which she could be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brothers Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyank Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Stree’ actor shared the video and captioned it, “Luckiest brothers in the universe!!! Happy Rakhi my Babus @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma”

In the video, the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor could be seen celebrating performing the pooja ceremony at her residence and she also attached some cute pictures and videos with her brothers on the occasion of Raksha Bandha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is currently working on her next project – an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, which will be released on March 8, 2023.