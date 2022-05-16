Rakhi Sawant thanks new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani for gifting her a BMW

Rakhi Sawant is making buzz around as she introduces her new boyfriend. The actress who rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss has a lot of time gained attention and many times for the wrong reasons.

Recently, she participated in Bigg Boss 15 with her husband Ritesh. During the course of the show, viewers also came to know about her now ex-husband Ritesh. However, things went downhill, and with the end of the show ended their marriage. After the same, Rakhi was seen getting emotional not just on social media but also in front of the paparazzi. Well, now it seems that she has finally moved on in life. Yes, that’s true! Going by the videos going viral, it can be said that she has found love in a new man named Adil Khan Durrani.

She has been sharing videos with Adil on her Instagram handle. Rakhi announced that she is not single anymore and is in a relationship with him. While she spoke about him in front of the photographers, the latter was seen cuddling with her.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi also shared a video of driving a BMW and thanked him for giving her a surprise.

She wrote: “Thank you so much my dear friend @ shellylather raj Bhai and @adil_khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise!! Thanks a ton means a lot to me!! God bless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Recently, Rakhi attended an award function and from there she made a video call to her boyfriend and showed him to the media. When the paps demanded she even kissed him on a video call.

She introduced him to the paparazzi, saying” “Meet my sweetheart Adil. Kya aap chahte hain ke hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? (Do you want our Jodi to go in Bigg Boss?). He is my boyfriend.”

-with Inputs from IANS.