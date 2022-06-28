Rajat Kapoor’s ‘RK/RKAY’ teaser out now

The teaser of Rajat Kapoor’s ‘RK/RKAY’ starring Ranvir Shorey and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles is out now. Rajat is seen as the protagonist in the movie.

Mallika has shared the teaser on her social media handle. The teaser opens up a question to the audience while revealing a little bit about the suspense behind the lost character in the film.

It revolved around the hunt for a missing character named Mahboob.

The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. (Nitin Kumar & Satyavrrat Gaud) Presents a Mithya Talkies & Priyanshi Films production ‘RK/Rkay’ written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

The film will be released in the theaters on July 22.