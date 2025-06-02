Sanjay Kapoor celebrates 30 years of ‘Raja’ and thanks Madhuri Dixit for her support

It’s been ‘thirty years’ since ‘Raja’ first hit the silver screen. Yes, ‘three whole decades’! and the nostalgia is real. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was launched into mainstream stardom with the 1995 romantic drama, took to Instagram on June 2nd to mark the milestone.

His post was part celebration, part gratitude letter, and all heart.

“30 Years of ‘Raja’, 2nd June 1995,” Sanjay Kapoor wrote, alongside old posters of the film that featured him and co-star Madhuri Dixit in their iconic 90s glory. “It’s been 30 years in this beautiful film industry, and I still feel there is so much more to learn and achieve.”

In a touching note, he thanked Madhuri for her warmth during the shoot: “Thank you Madhuri for making me so comfortable when I was a raw newcomer.”

For someone stepping into the industry opposite one of its biggest stars, that kind of support can make or break a performance, and clearly, she made it easier for him to find his rhythm.

He also expressed gratitude to filmmakers Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, the duo behind ‘Raja’, for taking a chance on him. “Thank you Indu and Ashok for casting me,” he wrote.

Fans flooded the comments section with memories of their own. From emotional throwbacks to fan-favorite moments, the love for ‘Raja’ hasn’t dimmed.

“All Times Hits,” wrote one fan, while another pointed out the unmatched appeal of the film’s songs: “That yellow shirt song with Madhuri and Saroj Khan was a rage.” Yet another fan had a personal memory to share: “I still pass by the location of the ‘Dilbar’ song… please come visit, Hero!”

Directed by Indra Kumar, ‘Raja’ was a full-blown 90s masala entertainer complete with romance, family drama, and unforgettable music. Alongside Sanjay and Madhuri, the film featured a stellar supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Rita Bhaduri, and Himani Shivpuri.

Its soundtrack, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, was a sensation and remains a staple on retro Bollywood playlists.

The film was such a hit that it even got a remake in 2003 in Bangladesh. Titled ‘Chorom Opoman’, the Bengali version starred actors Manna and Eka.