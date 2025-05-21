‘Raja Shivaji’ release date OUT: Riteish Deshmukh leads a pan-India epic

Riteish Deshmukh is donning the director’s hat once again—this time for a larger-than-life historical epic that promises to stir hearts and ignite pride. His upcoming film ‘Raja Shivaji’, based on the life and legacy of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is officially slated to hit the big screen on May 1, 2026.

And in true cinematic style, the announcement dropped with a powerful poster and an emotional note.

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Riteish took to social media to share the big news, writing, “Presenting cinematic greetings to Maharashtra’s adorable deity, the great mighty Rajadhiraj Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. #RajaShivaji — May 1, 2026. Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam.”

But this isn’t just another historical film. ‘Raja Shivaji’ is shaping up to be a deeply personal project for the actor-turned-director.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj isn’t just a name—he’s a sentiment that lives in the soul of every Maharashtrian, and millions across India,” Riteish shared. “To tell even a fraction of his story is an honour beyond words. Releasing the film on Maharashtra Day makes it all the more special.”

Backing this ambitious project is none other than Jio Studios, with the ever-passionate Genelia Deshmukh co-producing under their banner, Mumbai Film Company. Genelia, who has closely involvement from day one, describes the film as “a labour of love”.

“Raja Shivaji is our humble tribute to a king whose bravery, vision, and values continue to inspire. It’s our way of bringing his story to new generations,” she said.

The film also marks one of Jio Studios’ biggest cinematic ventures to date. Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios, couldn’t be prouder of the collaboration. “Raja Shivaji isn’t just a film—it’s a celebration of Swarajya. Riteish and Genelia have poured their soul into this project. And the story they’re telling deserves to go far and wide.”

The cast is no less than stellar. Alongside Riteish in the lead role, ‘Raja Shivaji’ features powerhouses like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia herself.

Currently being shot across Mumbai and the scenic town of Wai in Maharashtra, ‘Raja Shivaji’ is already buzzing with anticipation.