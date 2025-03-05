Pyaar aata hai: Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria, Shreya Ghoshal weave magic with a melody

Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria are all set to captivate audiences with their sizzling chemistry in the upcoming romantic track ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’.

The soulful love ballad, sung by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal, promises to strike a chord with music lovers when it releases on March 7.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser, offering a glimpse into the scenic visuals and heartfelt emotions that the song encapsulates. Shot against the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, the music video blends passion with nature’s beauty, setting the perfect backdrop for this love story.

Ishaan, who was last seen in ‘Pippa’, shared the first poster of the song on social media. The poster features him and Tara in a tender embrace, while a smaller frame captures them sitting together on a ledge, surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

The gradient hues of blue and white in the background add a dreamy touch to the visual narrative.

Talking about the track, Ishaan expressed his excitement, saying, “The moment I heard the song, I knew it was something special. Rito’s voice is soulful, and Shreya Ma’am’s magic takes it to another level. Shooting in Kashmir with Tara brought the entire experience to life.”

Tara, who has always been vocal about her love for music, shared, “Being part of a song sung by Shreya Ma’am is a dream come true. The melody is absolutely enchanting, and the whole experience of shooting amidst the beauty of Kashmir made it even more special.”

Singer Rito Riba also couldn’t hide his joy, calling the collaboration a milestone in his career. “Working with Shreya Ma’am has been a dream. Ishaan and Tara have added so much soul to the visuals. I’m grateful to Anshul sir for making this project happen.”

Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ promises a heartfelt journey through love and longing. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the full song when it drops on March 7.