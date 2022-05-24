Follow Us:
Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has landed into problems for its song ‘Nach Punjaban’

The singer of the original version of the song Abrar Ul Haq accused the music label T-Series of plagiarising his song.

SNS | New Delhi | May 24, 2022 2:10 pm

The trailer of Karan Johar’s much-awaited ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has released on the 22nd of May and got a very good response from the audience. Many people are appreciating the acting, meanwhile, even the music is also catching up with the audience.

However, it seems like someone is not too happy with the song. The singer of the original version of the song Abrar Ul Haq accused the music label T-Series of plagiarising his song.

Now, on Monday, T-series released their statement on Abrar Ul Haq’s claims.

The music label tweeted that the song has been formally licensed for inclusion in the film and Johar and his production firm have the legal rights to utilize the song in the upcoming film. It also labeled the singer’s remark as
“defamatory” and “absolutely inappropriate.”

Later, Abrar Ul Haq Tweeted that “this song had not been “licensed”
to anyone and that anyone claiming ownership of it must present an
agreement to back up their claims. Haq reiterated his threat of legal
action”

