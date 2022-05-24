Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has landed into problems for its song ‘Nach Punjaban’

The trailer of Karan Johar’s much-awaited ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has released on the 22nd of May and got a very good response from the audience. Many people are appreciating the acting, meanwhile, even the music is also catching up with the audience.

However, it seems like someone is not too happy with the song. The singer of the original version of the song Abrar Ul Haq accused the music label T-Series of plagiarising his song.

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Now, on Monday, T-series released their statement on Abrar Ul Haq’s claims.

The music label tweeted that the song has been formally licensed for inclusion in the film and Johar and his production firm have the legal rights to utilize the song in the upcoming film. It also labeled the singer’s remark as

“defamatory” and “absolutely inappropriate.”

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

Later, Abrar Ul Haq Tweeted that “this song had not been “licensed”

to anyone and that anyone claiming ownership of it must present an

agreement to back up their claims. Haq reiterated his threat of legal

action”