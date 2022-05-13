‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ first poster out: Check out this family reunion

The first series of posters for Karan Johar’s upcoming comedy-drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has been released today. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in it.

Neetu Kapoor shared posts from her upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ on Friday and along with the poster, she wrote: “What’s a family reunion without some nok jhok and surprises! I am so excited to invite you to the family reunion of my crazy parivaar. From mine to yours. Jug Jugg Jeeyo in cinemas on 24th June.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Varun Dhawan shares a string of posters featuring the star cast. They can be seen wearing all-white ensembles; Kiara looks stunning in a white lehenga, Neetu in a white salwar kameez, and Anil and Varun in white kurta pajamas. Another picture features all of them including Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul, posing for the camera.

Sharing these posters, Varun wrote, “My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don’t think there’s any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honor of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma’am. My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also, @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it’s been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are her brother. The freaking day is here. Thank u @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 Ul is my family and @azeemdayani the mastermind. Let’s do this JMD rocks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Karan Johar also shared the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Comment area was all bombarded with heart and fire emoticons, “Arre mera bday present aa gaya”, wrote actor Arjun Kapoor.

Besides Varun, the other stars also took to their social media accounts and shared the posters, including Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh.

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is all set to hit theatres, on June 24, this year. Raj Mehta directed the film, which was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

-with inputs from ANI.