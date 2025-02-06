Priyanka Chopra’s father-in-law, Kevin Jonas, wins hearts at her brother’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra’s family is once again in the spotlight, as the pre-wedding festivities for her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya, unfold with great excitement.

The celebrations, currently taking place in Mumbai, have captivated fans and the media alike, with Priyanka at the center of it all.

Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, the much-anticipated mehendi and haldi functions took place, and Priyanka was spotted having the time of her life, dancing and celebrating with her family. The actress, who is known for her style, was a vision of grace at the mehendi ceremony.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She wore an ivory dress featuring a sleeveless corset-style choli paired with a lehenga skirt. The outfit, which had multicolored embroidery, struck the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary.

Priyanka kept her makeup fresh and natural, opting for a dewy finish that highlighted her glowing skin.

She accessorized her look with a stunning diamond and pink pear-drops necklace, matching stud earrings, rings, and a bracelet, which elevated her already graceful appearance.

Joining Priyanka at the event were her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas. The couple posed alongside Priyanka for the photographers.

Kevin Jonas looked dashing in a traditional sherwani, while Denise turned heads in an elegant coral-colored saree.

Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth, also took part in the celebrations, donning a sherwani. He posed with his cousin sisters for the cameras.

Among the other guests, Priyanka’s cousin, Mannara Chopra, was showcasing her mehendi designs.

However, it was Priyanka’s father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, who truly won the hearts of fans and the media. After arriving at the venue with his wife, Denise, and daughter-in-law Priyanka, the Jonas family spent some time posing for the paparazzi outside the venue.

But it was towards the end of the evening when Kevin made an especially thoughtful gesture that caught everyone’s attention.

As the event came to a close, the Chopra family, showing appreciation for the media’s coverage, stepped outside to thank the photographers and videographers. In a generous gesture, the female members of the Chopra family distributed sweet boxes to the paparazzi as a token of gratitude.

Kevin Jonas went one step further, personally handing out sweets and food to the photographers. He even took a moment to speak to the media, saying, “I want to say thank you from Priyanka. We would like to provide you with some food for being so kind.”