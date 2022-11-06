Priyanka Chopra wishes brother-in-law Kevin Jonas on birthday

Nick Jonas’s brother Kevin Jonas turns a year older today. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes brother-in-law Kevin on his 35th birthday by sharing an adorable picture.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture of Kevin Jonas sitting by a swimming pool enjoying a chill-out time. He was spotted wearing a multi-coloured shirt and white pants, munching popcorns from a huge bucket as he posed with a neon green land phone while looking away from the camera. PeeCee showered him with warm wishes writing, “Happy Birthday @kelvinjonas! Wishing you a day full of smiles.”

The buzzing couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to spend time with their family. From celebrating occasions to attending Jonas brothers’ concerts, the couple often share snippets from their fun moments.

On his elder brother’s birthday, Nick Jonas too showered his wishes. He dropped a throwback photo of the two brothers performing on stage playing guitars. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, Nick captioned, “Happy Birthday to my big bro @kevinjonas love you man!”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on 2018 and since then the couple has been in talks. On the work front, Priyanka has an interesting line up of films such as Love Again by Jim Strouse that aims to release on May next year. Also the actress is gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa where she’ll be starred opposite Alia Bhattt and Katrina Kaif.