Priyanka Chopra is in talks for a role in the fourth The Matrix movie.

She will join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris, reported variety.com.

The Warner Bros and the Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. Lana had directed the three previous films ( The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions) with her sister Lilly, they are popularly called ‘The Wachowskis’ or the ‘Wachowski sisters’.

Details about her character are currently under wraps.

The Matrix 4 cast has been in fight training for weeks for production start, which will begin in Northern California soon.

The Matrix is a “science fiction action media franchise” about a small team that fights a desperate war against artificial intelligence (AI) that has enslaved humanity in an extremely advanced virtual reality system.

The Matrix series celebrated its 20th film anniversary in 2019. The iconic trilogy is by far one of the most important films of the last two decades. It re-defined action and motion, dystopian setting, virtual reality and special effects in cinema.

Priyanka is a National Film Award winner with more than 60 films to her credit. The actress most recently seen in The Sky is Pink. She will next be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, from by Robert Rodriguez, and an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger.

She’ll film Matrix 4 concurrently in tandem with Citadel, an Amazon series with Richard Madden from the Russo brothers.