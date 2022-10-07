Priyanka Chopra Shows Her Support to Iranian Protestors

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra expressed her support for the ongoing anti-hijab protest in Iran. Apart from being an actress, model, singer, and producer, Priyanka is also the UNICEF global goodwill ambassador and has been working with the organisation for more than a decade now.

While the anti-hijab protest in Iran is gaining support from celebrities all over the world, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartfelt note appreciating and supporting the protest.

She captioned the post as, “Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed.”

“I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves.”

Encouraging the world and her followers, Priyanka continued to write that, “To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter.”

“Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent.”

At last, she stated her unity with the protest and the women of Iran, saying “I stand with you. Jin, jiyan , azaadi… Women, life, freedom”