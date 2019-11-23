Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India and is surely having a good time. The Sky Is Pink actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film. She keeps sharing photos and posts on social media from the sets, which is actually creating a buzz among her fans. After shooting in New Delhi, the actress came to Mumbai and got busy with shooting.

On Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo from drivers ed. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen brushing up her right side driving as in abroad, they drive on the other side. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Drivers ed.. #thewhitetiger #stickshiftlife it’s on (sic).”

Though her outfit is not clearly visible, it’s her sunglasses that seems to be grabbing all the attention. Priyanka is currently filming for her Netflix film, The White Tiger. She recently drew a comparison of her shooting preparations between the American show Quantico and The White Tiger by sharing a collage on Instagram.

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen in a knee-length black slit dress, holding a paper in her hand which indicated that she was shooting for Quantico. The second picture is a close selfie wherein she is seen holding a pen and doing homework for The White Tiger. She captioned the images: “Then and now… Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger (sic).”

The White Tiger is a film adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing it in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

She also went on to congratulate the Jonas Brothers after their Grammys 2020 nominations.