Priyanka Chopra congratulates Angelina Jolie on Tony win

In a beautiful display of support and admiration, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to shower Angelina Jolie with congratulations for her outstanding triumph at the Tony Awards. Angelina, known for her versatility as an actor and filmmaker, clinched the coveted accolade for Best Musical for her production ‘The Outsiders.’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a heartfelt message, extending not only her congratulations to Angelina but also to her daughter, Vivienne. Accompanying the message was a candid snapshot capturing a joyous moment between Angelina and Vivienne at the event.

“Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for best musical for The Outsiders and also multiple awards and 12 nominations!! You’re a force and I’m so inspired by you every day @angelinajolie. Congratulations Vivienne,” Priyanka wrote alongside the photo.

‘The Outsiders’ presents a captivating adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s beloved novel, delving into the intricacies of rival gangs in 1960s Oklahoma. Angelina Jolie’s involvement as a producer in the project, with Vivienne contributing as a producer assistant, highlights a significant collaboration between mother and daughter in the theatrical realm.

At the Tony Awards ceremony, Angelina stunned in a teal gown complemented by a matching shawl, while her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, exuded charm in a coordinated ensemble. Reflecting on Vivienne’s role, Jolie shared her appreciation for her daughter’s keen interest in theater and her invaluable contribution to the production.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming cinematic venture, ‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows the story of a former female pirate, portrayed by Priyanka, who must safeguard her family when her past catches up with her. Produced by Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, ‘The Bluff’ promises audiences a thrilling adventure.