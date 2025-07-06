Cocktail 2: Are makers eyeing Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika for lead roles in the sequel?

‘Cocktail 2’ is officially in the works, and fans of the cult 2012 film are already buzzing with excitement. Over a decade after the original movie introduced us to the iconic trio of Veronica, Meera, and Gautam, played by Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan, director Homi Adajania is returning to the director’s chair for a sequel that promises a fresh twist and a brand-new cast.

The excitement soared on Saturday when Anaita Shroff Adajania, celebrity stylist and wife of the director, casually dropped a major hint on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the script titled ‘Cocktail 2’, she captioned it with a teasing “Let the prep begin.” Though no official casting announcements are out yet.

While the storyline and official details are being kept tightly under wraps, whispers from Bollywood corridors suggest that Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna are being considered for the lead roles.

Kriti Sanon, who is likely to be a frontrunner for one of the lead roles, has just wrapped up shooting for Anand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ opposite Dhanush. The film, positioned as a spiritual sequel to ‘Raanjhanaa’, is ready for release on November 28, 2025. The project reunites Rai with writer Himanshu Sharma and music maestro AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is keeping busy with a slew of releases. Her recent film ‘Kuberaa’ with Dhanush and Nagarjuna has already made waves, and she’s also going to appear in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal Park’. On top of that, she has signed on for an action thriller titled ‘Mysaa’.

Shahid Kapoor, too, remains a favourite among audiences. He last appeared in ‘Deva’, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and his intense performances continue to win praise.