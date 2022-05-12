Prithviraj’s first song ‘Hari Har’ is out, Watch here!

The first-ever song from Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s historical-war film, Prithviraj titled ‘Hari Har’ has finally been released. Superstar Akshay Kumar unveiled the song on the Internet and he claims it to be one of the most patriotic songs that he has heard in his entire acting career. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared, “A saga of valor and bravery. Experience the power of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the #HariHar song. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June.”

The video of the track is packed with breathtaking battlefield visuals, along with moments displaying Prithviraj’s (Akshay Kumar) love and affection towards his love interest Sanyogita (Manushi Chillar) and his people. The lyrics of Hari Har, written by Varun Grover, are meaningful and narrate the tale of victory. It is backed by power-packed music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The track is crooned by Adarsh Shinde.

Talking about his upcoming film, during the trailer launch, Akshay said, “Everything shown in the film is authentic and correct. It is startling that the story has been unknown for such a long time.” Sharing the official trailer on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June (sic).”

शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की ।

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/rHF24WTyPl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2022 Prithviraj has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic ‘Chanakya’ and the critically acclaimed film ‘Pinjar’. Debutante Manushi Chhillar plays the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

-with IANS inputs