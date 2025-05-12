Preity Zinta thanks spectators for staying calm after IPL match was cancelled in Dharamshala

Actress Preity Zinta showed her gratitude to the officials for ensuring everyone’s safe departure from Dharamshala after the air raid alerts in the neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

The ‘Veer Zaara” actress wrote on social media, “Finally back home after a crazy last few days. A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way.”

“A big thank you to @JayShah, Mr Arun Dhumal, BCCI & our CEO Mr Satish Menon & the Operations team of @PunjabKingsIPL for helping co-ordinate the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely & in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well,” the diva added, thanking the authorities.

Preity further appreciated the people who had come to witness the match for staying calm amidst the evacuation process.

“Finally to all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium – Thankyou…Thankyou…Thankyou for not panicking & for any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars.”

She also apologized to them for her “curt” behaviour, saying, “I’m sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe Thank you for making it possible Love you all…Ting!”

For those who do not know, the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals had to be cancelled midway after just 10.1 overs in the light of air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot. The IPL match was taking place in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

In the meantime, BCCI has also announced in a statement that the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended for a week amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.