Social media users don’t bat an eye before categorising and labelling people on the basis of every other thing. Recently, Preity Zinta took to social media to call out this behaviour and condemn such actions. She also took a moment to encourage open and healthy conversations rather than just blatantly labelling people. Her post follows people’s reactions after she shared her experience interacting with the AI chatbot Grok3. Soon, several users started speculating if it was a paid promotion.

Taking to X, Preity Zinta expressed her surprise at how cynical people on social media have become. She also questioned the tendency to assume that anyone who appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi must align with his political ideology. “If one talks about their first chat with an AI bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion. If you appreciate your PM, then you are a bhakt and god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian, then you are an andh bhakt! Let’s keep it real folks and take people for who they are and not who we think they should be! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other.”

Following this, Preity also anticipated that users would now question her marriage with Gene Goodenough. In her note, she already addressed users’ doubts before they commented about it. She wrote, “Now don’t ask me why I married Gene. I married him because I love him. Kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai, samjhe. (Because there is one person across the border who can give his life for me). If you know you know. Ting!”

Her post comes after she posted her thoughts on interacting with Grok3. The AI model is by Elon Musk-owned xAI. Taking to social media, Preity expressed her surprise with the model and noted she had a fun conversation with Grok3. However, some users started questioning the authenticity of her excitement. They suspected the post was part of a paid promotion.