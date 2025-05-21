Preity Zinta slams morphed images of her hugging RR fame Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Preity Zinta makes it a point to appreciate talents making waves at the Indian Premier League. The Punjab Super Kings owner recently interacted with IPL’s latest prodigy, Rajasthan Royals’ teen sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. However, soon after her interaction went viral, morphed images of her hugging the player emerged. The image started going viral, with various news portals also posting it. Following this, the actress slammed the fabricated image.

Taking to social media, Preity Zinta called out the morphed image of her hugging RR player Vaibhav Suryavanshi. On X, she wrote, “This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items!”

This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items ! Advertisement — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 20, 2025

ANALYSIS: Fake FACT: Digitally manipulated images allegedly showing cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi hugging Bollywood actress Preity Zinta are being circulated on social media, with many users and media outlets falsely claiming them to be authentic. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/OpIZZ2ImEr — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) May 20, 2025



For context, on Monday, Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Preity meeting Vaibhav. The franchise captioned the post as “Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.” In the video, fans can see Preity having a brief chat with RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. After wishing him well, she told PBKS’ Shashank Singh about wanting to meet the new IPL fame. Following this, Preity had a small chat with Vaibhav, and the two shook hands. However, they never shared a hug as indicated by the viral morphed images.

Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/IhGvZKzL3R — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 19, 2025

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a stellar debut at the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals’ coach, Rahul Dravid, is all praises for the budding talent and has high hopes with him. In a post-match press conference, he spoke of the young talents of the team. “We’ve seen some abilities. Even today, the batting that Jaiswal did, Vaibhav did, Dhruv Jurel did. There’s a lot of Sanju, Riyan today. We have a lot of young, good Indian batsmen. They’ll be even better in a year.”

He added, “Vaibhav (Suryavanshi) will play a lot of cricket like India U19. Riyan Parag will also play a lot of cricket. So, I think all these players will play a lot of cricket for India throughout the year — tough cricket, international cricket. So, hopefully, when they come back here next year, they will be more experienced. They are already very talented players.”

On the other hand, Preity Zinta is currently working on her comeback following a hiatus from films. She will make her grand return with Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial ‘Lahore 1947’ opposite Sunny Deol. Aamir Khan is bankrolling the slated title.

