Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam to release on OTT platform

Tollywood actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde ‘Radhe Shyam’ is all set to release on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video (OTT platform) on April 1.

On Monday, March 28, Amazon Prime Video(OTT platform) India took to social media to make the announcement. The movie is shot in picturesque locations across Europe. The period romantic drama Radhe Shyam was one of the most anticipated big-budget projects of 2021. The film was released in theatres on March 11.

In the tweet, Amazon wrote, “Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1”.

The movie will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide from April 1 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, a press statement from Amazon Prime Video stated.

The film revolves around Vikramaditya (Prabhas), who is an expert palm reader who’s never wrong and Prerana (Pooja Hedge), a doctor who is free-spirited. The film is set in 1970s Italy.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in the film Adirpurush. The film directed by Om Raut also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. Pooja, on the other hand, will be seen in the Tamil film Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay.