The official poster of Rohan Sen’s directorial film ‘Subho Bijoya’ was unveiled on Monday. Produced by Kichukhan Entertainment, the film boasts of a stellar cast comprising Kaushik Ganguly, Churni Ganguly, Bonny Sengupta, Koushani Mukherjee, Kharaj Mukherjee, Manasi Sinha, Devtanu, Shweta and Amrita De among others.

The family drama set on the backdrop of a joint family in North Kolkata deals with complexes of relationships. An incident is forced to bring back the family members together and relationships start to entwine. What happens next forms the crux of the story. Staged on the occasion of Durga Puja, the film is set to instill a sense of festivity and bangaliana.

The team is currently busy wrapping up the last schedule of its shoot. Talking about his role, Bonny Sengupta said, “I will be playing Koushani’s husband and the character is more mature than the ones I played earlier. The audience will get us in a different avatar.”

The film casts the real-life couple Kaushik Ganguly and Churni Ganguly as reel pair for the first time on the big screen. The national award-winning director-actor Kaushik Ganguly is impressed with the storyline. “Rohan is a talented filmmaker and I liked his way of storytelling. Bonny and Koushani are very dedicated actors, I’m looking forward to this project.”

Subho Bijoya is scheduled to release on November 2022.