Finally, the makers unveil the official teaser of the much-waited ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars the immensely talented Alia Bhatt as Rani with Ranveer Singh’s magnetic presence, creating an electric on-screen chemistry.

The teaser starts with the transition of the lead pair’s look and their romantic moments with a soothing background music. Then, two huge and vibrant cultural celebrations are shown which indicates that this romantic family drama will be a clash of two cultures; Bengali and Punjabi.

Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury are also featured in the movie. The euphonious voice of Arijit Singh in the background shows the transition different emotion like love, sorrow, anger, etc.

On his birthday (May 25th), which also marks his 25th year in the film industry, Karan Johar unveiled the first look adds an extra layer of celebration and anticipation. It’s a perfect occasion to announce the world to the magical world of “RRKPK.”

The previous collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in “Gully Boy” has raised everyone’s expectations for their reunion in “RRKPK.”

The film will release in theatres on 28 July, this year.