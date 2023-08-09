Post the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Ranveer Singh is on a roll with back-to-back major announcements!

There is no stopping for Ranveer Singh! Riding high on the humongous success of his latest release ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (RRKPK), the powerhouse performer is certainly on a roll. Post the success of RRKPK, Ranveer walked away with huge accolades as Rocky Randhawa from the audience, industry and critics alike fulfilling their huge expectations.

No wonder, along with biggest production houses and filmmakers, reputed and world-class brands are also queuing up to sign the versatile actor on the dotted line. Considered to be a brand’s favourite, the high-voltage performer has been roped in to be the face of two big brands – Ducati and Cult recently following the success of ‘RRKPK’. And now, with the biggest announcement of the year, becoming the new Don in ‘Don 3’, Ranveer has yet again proved that he is the best actor!

The announcement of ‘Don 3’ is considered as one of Ranveer’s biggest achievements of his prolific journey as an actor. From Bittoo Sharma in ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ to Rocky Randhawa in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Singh’s brilliant acting craft in all the blockbuster hits that he has headlined including, ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’ amongst others, proves that he is indeed the best actor!

In a career spanning over a decade, Ranveer has starred as a leading man in diverse feature films that showcased his prolific range as an actor – from period dramas to masala entertainers and modern romances, and now he is set to play the flamboyant and deadly Don in ‘Don 3’.

With his remarkable acting skills, irresistibly good looks, unbeatable energy and down-to-earth demeanour, Ranveer Singh has emerged as a force to reckon with, that the audience and his fans look up to and certainly so, he has become one of the most sought after actors that filmmakers want to collaborate with. Now, with him getting into the garb of a Don, we can only expect fireworks from this fabulous actor!

