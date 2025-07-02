Post Malone falls mid-performance in Arizona, but the show goes on!

Rapper-singer Post Malone had a brief stumble during his concert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. But he got back up and kept going.

The Arizona moment unfolded while Post Malone was performing a cover of Blake Shelton’s “Somebody Pour Me a Drink.” Mid-performance, he leaned forward in an attempt to toast the audience, but as he stepped toward the edge of the stage, a section beneath him gave way.

He fell forward, momentarily disappearing from view.

A fan who caught the incident on video posted it on social media, writing, “I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show,” tagging the artist, whose real name is Austin Post.

The clip quickly circulated online, sparking concern among fans.

Despite the unexpected fall, Post Malone didn’t let the incident derail the show. He continued performing, seemingly unfazed.

This isn’t Malone’s first stage-related injury. Back in September 2022, during a stop in St. Louis for his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’, he fell through a trapdoor and hit his chest hard. Fans watched in shock as he clutched his ribs in pain, but moments later, he returned to finish the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

His manager later confirmed he had suffered bruised ribs. Malone also took to social media from the hospital, assuring fans, “Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

However, the pain lingered, leading to the postponement of his Boston show. At the time, Malone admitted he was experiencing “a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” which forced him to rest.

Stage hazards have become an unfortunate pattern for the performer. In another incident during his Atlanta concert, he twisted his ankle after stepping into one of the holes in the stage that shoot out pyrotechnics.

Addressing the crowd afterward, Malone said with a grin, “There’s little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there.”

“So if my dance moves aren’t 100%, you’ve gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I’mma do my best,” he told the audience.

Currently, Malone is on the road wrapping up his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ stadium tour alongside Jelly Roll.