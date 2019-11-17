Pop sensation Dua Lipa has landed in Mumbai for her concert and the first thing on her list was meeting Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan.

On Saturday, the actor took to social media to welcome Dua in India and wish her good luck for her Mumbai concert on Saturday night.

Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter handle to share two photographs of himself with Dua Lipa, who is headlining the performance at the first-ever live concert at OnePlus Music Festival in India.

Alongside the pictures, Shah Rukh wrote, “Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady….& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage (sic).”

Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady….& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage. pic.twitter.com/myEmoTlMka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2019

Dua is in India for the One Plus Music Festival. As her flight touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s runway early on Saturday morning, the singer shared a still on Instagram, documenting the scene writing, “Landed in Mumbai.” A few moments later, she also posted a picture of her in a blue saree from her last year’s trip.

For the singer, this isn’t her second trip to India. She was on vacation in India last year in October with her boyfriend Isaac Crew during which the duo explored a number of places including Ranthambore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kerala and Goa.