Dua Lipa engaged to Callum Turner: From secret romance to public promise

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, bringing months of quiet speculation to an end.

Speaking to ‘British Vogue’, the “Levitating” hitmaker shared the happy news and opened up about what this new chapter means to her.

“Yeah, we’re engaged,” Lipa revealed, her face lighting up as she described the deep connection she shares with Turner. “It’s very exciting. The decision to grow old together, to build a life and be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

The couple, who have been together for nearly a year and a half, first sparked engagement rumors last Christmas when fans spotted a shiny ring on Lipa’s finger in festive Instagram posts.

Now, Dua Lipa has confirmed that the ring was personally designed by Callum Turner, who worked closely with her sister and best friends to create something that felt uniquely her.

“It’s so me,” she told ‘Vogue’. “It’s nice to know that the person you’re going to spend your life with really knows you inside out.”

While fans are eager to know when the big day will be, the couple isn’t rushing to set a wedding date just yet. Lipa is currently on her world tour, which wraps up in Mexico this December, while Turner is fully booked with filming commitments, including his lead role in ‘Neuromancer’, the upcoming Apple TV sci-fi series based on the iconic William Gibson novel.

“We’re just enjoying this time together,” Lipa explained. “I’ve never really been the type to dream about weddings or imagine what kind of bride I’d be. But now, I do catch myself wondering, ‘What would I wear?’”

The singer admitted that it wasn’t until she experienced this milestone for herself that she fully grasped the emotional depth of getting engaged. “You really start to understand the weight of it when it happens to you.”

Their romance quietly began in January 2024 when they were seen together at the afterparty for the ‘Masters of the Air’ London premiere, where Turner stars. A sweet moment of the two slow dancing quickly sparked dating rumors. The couple chose to keep things relatively private but occasionally appeared together at dinners and events.

In July 2024, they made their relationship Instagram official when Lipa shared a carousel from her Glastonbury Festival performance, subtly including affectionate photos with Turner. One image captured him tenderly kissing her on the head, while another showed the two enjoying a relaxed chat on the grass.

Their love story has been sprinkled across social media since then. Lipa rang in the New Year with Turner by her side, sharing photos of their New Year’s Eve kiss with the playful caption, “Danced our way into the new year!!! HELLO 2025!!!!”

When Lipa was seen wearing a diamond ring during Paris Fashion Week in January 2025, eagle-eyed fans were quick to reignite engagement rumors, especially after spotting the band in several other posts and live performances throughout her ‘Radical Optimism Tour’.

The couple finally made their red carpet debut together at the 2025 Met Gala in May, making their relationship and commitment publicly official in grand style.